MBA passout, who took up arms, killed in J&K

SRI NAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, who had an MBA degree, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, the police said.Police, CRPF and the Army launched a search operation in Banderpora area of Pulwama after getting input about the presence of militants.

While conducting searches, the troops came under heavy fire. “The troops returned fire, and in the ensuing gunfight, a local militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba identified as Ishfaq Yousuf Wani was killed,” the official said. He said no collateral damage or security forces was killed during the encounter.

“Wani was wanted in a series of militancy-related incidents, including attacks on security establishments,” the police official said.Hailing from Quil village in Pulwama, Wani, an MBA pass-out, had joined militancy in July this year.