New Year gift: Delhi metro Pink Line section opens today

This segment, which will have five stations, will be an addition to the existing 59-kilometre-long Pink Line.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A train on a trial run on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, whose Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I segment opens today | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has a New Year gift for the people of the national capital, with the 9.7-kilometre segment of the Pink Line from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 to be thrown open to the public on Monday.

This segment, which will have five stations, will be an addition to the existing 59-kilometre-long Pink Line. The new corridor will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Of the five new stations in this segment, three will be underground and two will be elevated. Part of Phase-III of the DMRC network, the five stations are at Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. This would be the last section of the Pink Line, the longest line of the metro network, with its other sections, connecting Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar and Trilok Puri to Shiv Vihar, having opened in three phases over the last one year, said a DMRC official.

The 68.7-km line will encircle most parts of the busy Ring Road and will cover almost the entire road, connecting localities as far-flung as Shalimar Bagh, Anand Vihar and Sarojini Nagar, in the north, east and south of Delhi, respectively.

“Pink Line extension from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 will begin operations from 4 pm on 31st December 2018. The section will connect Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 through Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mayur Vihar-1,” Delhi Metro tweeted.

Pink Line segment

Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1

5  Number of stations

9.7 km Length

68.7 km Total length of Pink Line

Total length of Delhi Metro network 327 km, with 236 stations

Link with Nizamuddin rly station 

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro station will have entry and exit points connecting to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Interstate Bus Terminus at Sarai Kale Khan. 

One of the entry points will be within 50 metres of the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan.

