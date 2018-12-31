New Year's Eve party in Delhi: Warm hearts, high spirits

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The Imperial, New Delhi

The hotel lines up culinary feasts that call voracious gourmands to revel in a gastronomic spread that churns up a flavourful storm. On New Year’s Eve, San Gimignano presents a Tuscan Italian fare with its signature dishes. Price: Rs 7,000+ taxes per person. Timings: 7 pm to 11.45 pm. Moving on to a South East Asian smorgasbord is Chef Veena Arora at The Spice Route. Price: Rs 7,500+ taxes per person. Timings: 7 pm to 11.45 pm. Daniell’s Tavern brings culinary legends of India alive. Price: Rs 6,500+ taxes per person. Timings: 6.30 pm to 11.45 pm. On January 1, New Year celebrations continue with a brunch buffet at 1911. Price: Rs 4,500+ taxes per person. Timings: Noon to 3.30 pm.

The Claridges Hotels and Resorts, New Delhi

Solemnising the glory and gleam of the occasion are The Claridges Hotels and Resorts with their offerings on December 31. Each restaurant throws open a curated menu. But our pick would have to be Aura’s musical rendezvous with the DJ spinning popular balmy holiday beats. The hotel is extending special staycation packages too.

The Lodhi

Raising a toast to a new calendar year, Elan at The Lodhi celebrates New Year’s Eve in style. Sparkling wine and scrumptious food, it aims to make the last night of this year a memorable one. And because every end is followed by a new beginning, the hotel also extends a brunch the next day. December 31, 9 pm onwards; Brunch on January 1, from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Hyatt Hotel, New Delhi

Of all the things Hyatt is presenting, what’s gotten us most excited is House A, a members-only nightclub, opening its party doors to non-members to this New Year’s Eve. Their premium package for Rs 99,999 per couple, plus taxes, includes accommodation for two nights in a room with Taittinger, dinner at The Deck, breakfast at Café, Sunday Brunch for two at The Oval.

Jaypee Siddharth

After the merriment of Christmas, the anticipated run-up to New Year keeps our hearts warm and spirits high. It’s going to be a cold December 31st night but the tapa and tipsy cocktails are going to keep you company at the poolside party being organised by the hotel. The gala dinner with unlimited snacks and beverages is priced Rs 7,999.