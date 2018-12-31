Home Cities Delhi

New Year's Eve party in Delhi: Warm hearts, high spirits

The hotel lines up culinary feasts that call voracious gourmands to revel in a gastronomic spread that churns up a flavourful storm.

Published: 31st December 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The Imperial, New Delhi

The hotel lines up culinary feasts that call voracious gourmands to revel in a gastronomic spread that churns up a flavourful storm. On New Year’s Eve, San Gimignano presents a Tuscan Italian fare with its signature dishes. Price: Rs 7,000+ taxes per person. Timings: 7 pm to 11.45 pm. Moving on to a South East Asian smorgasbord is Chef Veena Arora at The Spice Route. Price: Rs 7,500+ taxes per person. Timings: 7 pm to 11.45 pm. Daniell’s Tavern brings culinary legends of India alive. Price: Rs 6,500+ taxes per person. Timings: 6.30 pm to 11.45 pm. On January 1, New Year celebrations continue with a brunch buffet at 1911. Price: Rs 4,500+ taxes per person. Timings: Noon to 3.30 pm.

The Claridges Hotels and Resorts, New Delhi 

Solemnising the glory and gleam of the occasion are The Claridges Hotels and Resorts with their offerings on December 31. Each restaurant throws open a curated menu. But our pick would have to be Aura’s musical rendezvous with the DJ spinning popular balmy holiday beats. The hotel is extending special staycation packages too.

The Lodhi
Raising a toast to a new calendar year, Elan at The Lodhi celebrates New Year’s Eve in style. Sparkling wine and scrumptious food, it aims to make the last night of this year a memorable one. And because every end is followed by a new beginning, the hotel also extends a brunch the next day. December 31, 9 pm onwards; Brunch on January 1, from 12 noon to 4 pm. 

Hyatt Hotel, New Delhi
Of all the things Hyatt is presenting, what’s gotten us most excited is House A, a members-only nightclub, opening its party doors to non-members to this New Year’s Eve. Their premium package for Rs 99,999 per couple, plus taxes, includes accommodation for two nights in a room with Taittinger, dinner at The Deck, breakfast at Café, Sunday Brunch for two at The Oval.

Jaypee Siddharth
After the merriment of Christmas, the anticipated run-up to New Year keeps our hearts warm and spirits high. It’s going to be a cold December 31st night but the tapa and tipsy cocktails are going to keep you company at the poolside party being organised by the hotel. The gala dinner with unlimited snacks and beverages is priced Rs 7,999.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi NYE parties Where to party in Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp