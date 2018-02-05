NEW DELHI: A moving car gutted in fire in south Delhi's Moti Bagh today, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

A call was received at 7.45 pm about a car catching fire on the Moti Bagh flyover, the official said.

Two firetenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.