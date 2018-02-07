NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Wednesday began test runs on the Maujpur-I.P. Extension stretch of the upcoming 59 km-long Pink Line (Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park), the transporter said in a statement.



The 10.47 km stretch has nine elevated stations: I.P. Extension, Anand Vihar, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur Station.



During the test runs, the transporter will check for physical infringement with any civil structure and will also implement its advanced communication-based train control, which is to reduce the frequency between trains and also scope of human error.



The section has three interchanging stations -- Anand Vihar, Karkardooma and Welcome. The first two will form a junction with the Blue Line (Vaishali/Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) and the third with the Red Line (Rithala-Dilshad Garden), known as Line 1, for it was the first of the network.

