NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched an offensive against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preeti Aggarwal who is a BJP leader, after reports surfaced regarding investigation started by the vigilance department of the civic body against her.

Taking on the rival BJP which has been in power in the corporation for more than a decade now, Aggarwal who is a first time corporation member is facing investigation by the department after getting approval from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding complaint filed by a lawyer in Supreme Court.

“We had time and again highlighted in the past that the Mayor Preeti Aggarwal is corrupt, now only one can see the proof behind our complaints. We demand that for a fair probe the mayor should be removed from the post and or the matter should be investigated by the CBI” said Pandey.

Aggarwal last year intervened in a tender meeting then stopped the process and demanded that she be shown the papers pertaining to the tenders being awarded. To which a senior official objected hence he was transferred, stated Pandey further.

Meanwhile the Delhi BJP defending Aggarwal said the allegation was to “divert” from real problems of Delhi for which the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is responsible.

“BJP has zero tolerance towards corruption and we will not buckle under the pressure of AAP leader’s baseless allegations and continue our agitation demanding dismissal of Minister Satyendra Jain” said Rajendra Gupta General Secretary Delhi BJP and former Mayor of North Delhi.