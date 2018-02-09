NEW DELHI: It was a cold Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

At least 16 trains were cancelled, 20 delayed and two rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

"The sky will remain mainly clear during the day with shallow fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 94 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 23.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

