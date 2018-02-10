Metro fare hike protests at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk station
NEW DELHI: Over 50 youth staged a protest inside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station here on Saturday against the Delhi Metro's fare hike.
The fare hike had come into effect in October 2017, triggering protests from multiple quarters.
The group, that came in a Metro, got down at the station raising slogans against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and demanded the hike be revoked.