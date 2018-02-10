NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked for within a week a report on shortage of water and electricity in citys community toilets, and directed officials to take remedial measures.

The Chief Minister asked Shurbir Singh, CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to submit the report after complaints from MLAs and others. He directed t Singh to take immediate steps to improve the situation in the community toilets.

The report will have videos of all community toilets with details of cleanliness, availability of water and electricity among others, according to an official statement.

The decisions were taken in an emergency meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here on Saturday.

Kejriwal also directed the CEO to visit the toilets himself during peak usage time every day till February 17.

During the meeting, DUSIB members and MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Sahi Ram, and Hazari Lal expressed displeasure over the alleged inaction of DUSIB officials.

The members also said that the issues cropped up after the government decided to make the use of toilets free of charge and open for 24 hours.