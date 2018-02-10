NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the odd-even traffic regulation system is not a permanent solution to the menace of air pollution in NCR-Delhi, and neither is the 15-day clean-air campaign launched here during the day.

The "Clean air for Delhi" campaign was launched jointly by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Kejriwal to find a permanent solution to pollution in National Capital Region, including Delhi, through experiments and an awareness drive over 15 days.

"This drive will not remain confined to 15 days. It is also not the permanent solution to the air pollution in Delhi. Earlier, we had odd-even traffic scheme, which is also not a permanent solution to the issue," Kejriwal said.

He said a scientific analysis of pollution sources in NCR was required round the year.

"Studies should be conducted round the year on the pollution sources," the Chief Minister added.

As many as 70 teams with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, civic bodies, Delhi Police and NGOs have been formed for the campaign.

The campaign's outcome will help the Ministry to form a larger policy framework to apply throughout the year as permanent solutions to air pollution, he added.