NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Sunday said the Delhi government had not spent anything on 49 major projects in the national capital and called it the "biggest governance failure" in the history of India.

In a statement here, he said the Arvind Kejriwal government had wasted Rs 17,000 crore of public money as it failed to complete any of the schemes announced in its Budget.

Of the 49 projects, 18 are related to education, four to health, 11 to transport and infrastructure, four to water, two each to housing and environment, three each to rural development and tourism, and two others.

Mishra said Rs 11,300 crore were allocated to the Education Department but nothing was spent so far.

The government allocated Rs 5,736 crore to the Health Department and Rs 5,506 crore to the Transport Department but no progress could be seen, he said.

He said just 10 per cent of the work was done vis-a-vis construction of Mohalla Clinics and polyclinics.