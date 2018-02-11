NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man today allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at a metro station here, officials said.

The incident took place around 5:25 pm at the Janakpuri east station when a train bound for Noida City Centre was entering platform 1, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kanwaljit S.

The man jumped in front of the train and sustained grievous injuries, they said, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital by CISF and metro officials, but doctors pronounced him dead.

A suicide note was recovered from him. According to the letter, he took the extreme step because of some prolonged health issues, they said.

The police is probing the incident, the officials added.