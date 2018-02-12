15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Mangolpuri and seven in Narela. | ANI Twitter Photo

NEW DELHI: Fire broke out on Monday in two shoe factories in Delhi's Mangolpuri Industrial area and Narela.

15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Mangolpuri and seven in Narela.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier on February 2, a similar incident took place in Delhi’s Peeragarhi, where 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.