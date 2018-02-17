NEW DELHI: A circular issued by the Jawahar Lal Nehru University making 75 per cent attendance mandatory for availing scholarships, fellowships and other facilities including hostel is at the centre of a fresh standoff involving students and the administration of the prominent institution.

It all started with students boycotting classes and taking out processions inside the campus against a university direction that made 75 per cent attendance compulsory for students of all courses including part time.

Amid the protests, another circular was issued on February 3 which stated that 75 per cent attendance was mandatory for availing scholarships and fellowships and other facilities.

Peeved over not being able to meet the Vice Chancellor to discuss issues related to the compulsory attendance order, some students had on Thursday laid seige to the JNU administration block.

The Delhi Police yesterday registered two FIRs against the students for restricting two senior officials from leaving the building for hours.

Though other universities and institutions in Delhi have compulsory attendance until post graduation level, more relaxed rules are applicable for MPhil and PhD students.

In Delhi University or its affiliated colleges, an undergraduate student needs a minimum of 66 per cent attendance to sit in a semester exam.

However, it is applicable for undergraduate and post graduate students only and not to research scholars.

"Enforcement of these rules differs from college to college," a professor of Ramjas College said.

Jamia Millia Islamia University has 75 per cent attendance requirement for UG and PG.

"Only for teaching semester, attendance is compulsory for MPhil and PhD students, and They do not have any such rules for other semesters as much field work is involved," Dr Saima Saeed of the university said.

For students of Ambedkar University of Delhi, the rule is relaxed as they move to subsequent years starting from first year UG with minimum requirement of 65 per cent.

Ever since the strike began and culminated in a "gherao" on Thursday, JNU students have been sitting for classes conducted in lawns and other places on the campus.

Students of Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health (CSMCH) even presented their PhD synopsis in front of the faculty in an open lawn yesterday.

"Students are not fighting for the right to not attend classes, we are fighting for the right to learn without pointless and arbitrary regimentation, in the best traditions of JNU.

In fact, teachers have been supporting the students' strike by holding classes and even exams in the open air," JNUSU President Geeta Kumari said.

The students say the existing methods in the university already ensure participation of students.

"Continuous evaluation, regular tests, presentations, classroom participation, assignments, tutorials, term papers etc. are already in place. What is the purpose of this ruling which wasn't even passed by Academic Council?" Kumari said.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar said the JNU follows rules and regulations and the direction on compulsory attendance was issued after it received the nod from the Academic Council.

However, JNU students union and teachers association maintain it was not passed in the Academic Council.

Hundreds of students, led by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), have picketed outside all the gates of the building and confronted and stopped senior university officials who tried to go out.

Two FIRs have been registered against the JNU students for wrongful restraint of two rectors in the administration block yesterday, a senior police officer said yesterday.

The students and the administration have been at loggerheads over a number of issues since the present VC M Jagadesh Kumar took charge.

Their demands include a meeting with the Vice Chancellor.

They are also pressing that the Academic Council meet be held as scheduled on February 23 and roll back of compulsory attendance.