NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday expressed happiness over Arvinder Singh Lovely’s return to the Congress Party.

“I am quite happy that he has come back. He has realized that in the end, our own home is the best,” Dikshit told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader, who had switched loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has now rejoined the Congress Party, the party chief of Delhi Ajay Maken revealed.

Lovely, previously a Congress leader joined the BJP in April 2017.

Within a year, the politician switched back to Congress.

Since being elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998, Lovely has never lost an election.

He was re-elected for the fourth time in the assembly in 2013 from Gandhi Nagar constituency.