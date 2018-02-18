NEW DELHI: Four youths sustained stab injuries during a fight between two groups in a restaurant at south Delhi's Mehrauli, police said today.

The injured were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where two were stated to be in a critical condition, a senior police officer said.

Both the groups belonged to the same locality in Mehrauli, he said.

The fight broke out at 9 pm in a restaurant yesterday and the four youths suffered injuries, he said.

A case under the charge of attempt to murder was registered and further investigation was underway, added the officer.