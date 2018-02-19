NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR changed from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Monday.

The air quality of Dwarka was recorded to be highest with AQI 400 and the lowest was recorded at Delhi’s IHBAS with AQI 200.

On the same note, the air quality of 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ by the AQI.

Earlier in the week, Delhi-NCR air quality changed from ‘severe’ to ‘moderate’ category.