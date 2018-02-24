Home Cities Delhi

AAP hits out at BJP over scams in banking sector 

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said scams in the banking sector have started getting reported on a daily basis under the present government.

Published: 24th February 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party today hit out at the central government over frauds in the banking sector, saying it was ironical that when the BJP was in the opposition it had created a hue and cry over the alleged 2G scam.

"After Punjab National Bank fraud, now comes the news about another fraud of Rs.389.85 crores in Oriental Bank of Commerce.Nowadays, scams are reported in banking industry on daily basis.

"It is an irony that when the current government was in opposition, it made hue and cry in the Parliament over alleged 2G scam involving national loss, which was now rejected by our Honourable Judiciary," Bharadwaj said in a statement.

Accusing the saffron party of making false promises, he said, BJP government before the 2014 general elections promised to bring back the black money stashed abroad.

"However, since 2014 nothing has been done. Considering the events folding up now, it looks like not only money has been sent outside the country but also culprits involved in such frauds are leaving India without any problem," he said.

TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party BJP banking sector  PNB scam PNB fraud case Punjab National Bank

