NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday said that the ration distribution in all 2,254 fair price shops here has been made online and will now be managed through the electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) devices.

The Aadhaar-based e-PoS machines would use biometric identification to ensure that ration card-holders get their allotted share of foodgrains.

The statement said that this is a test run and thus, distribution of 8 per cent card holders will be allowed off-line in order to provide ease to the beneficiaries whose Aadhaar authentication either fails or who still do not possess Aadhaar cards.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain said that the new system will have a robust mechanism for verification of beneficiaries through the Aadhaar authentication, having features to monitor transactions online.

The e-Pos Devices have also been integrated with electronic weighing machine to ensure correct weight to the beneficiaries.

"This system will provide comfort to the disabled and destitute beneficiaries who are facing problems in accessing the shops

"They will be able to nominate a person who will be able to draw ration after due verification," the minister said.

The new system will also provide portability under which a ration card holder can avail ration from any shop in the city.

However, for availing this facility, the biometric data of the beneficiaries must match the official record.