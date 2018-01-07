NEW DELHI: Two Air India's Delhi to New York flights have been delayed indefinitely on Sunday, as permission to fly into John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport is not available due to bad weather.



According to the ABC news, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in a statement on Saturday stated that they, along with the FAA, are "limiting some flights into JFK" and all international arrivals into the airport's Terminal 1.



They blamed the winter storm, which is disabling equipment and the resulting rescheduled "delayed flights."



Yesterday, two airplanes -- a China Southern and a Kuwait Airways -- collided at JFK International Airport amid delays caused by a winter storm.



The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, in a tweet, said that the right wing of the Chinese aircraft grazed the tail end of the Kuwait Airways vessel, causing damages to both the planes on Saturday.



No passenger was on board the China Southern plane at the time of the collision, reported the local media.



It added that Kuwait's passengers had safely disembarked and were shifted to nearby hotels.



Several passengers were stranded for hours at New York's JFK Airport reportedly as an effect of the 'bomb cyclone' leading to halting of airplanes at the runways, earlier in the day on Saturday.



Passengers aboard Air China, who were stranded for hours at the airport tarmac, deplaned after getting a small respite from the travel chaos.



Massive delays, walls of people in terminals, complaints of hours-long waits to get to a gate after landing, then hours more to get checked baggage were some of the cries of the stranded passengers, who took to the social media, to vent out their anger.



Earlier, a passenger aboard Air China, tweeted, "We need help still on plane have been traveling since Thursday New Zealand Time @AirChinaNA @JFKairport @united almost 6 hours. Not enough stairs to deplane. We will expect FULL refund. #ca989 it's 5:30 in the morning!!!!!!!!! @ColeHaber.(sic)"



JFK had closed down on Thursday at 11 am when the storm hit and reopened on Friday at 7 am.



Many were reported to be waiting for hours at the baggage claim after getting off the plane.

