NEW DELHI: It was a cold morning in the city today with the minimum temperature settling at 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, at 5 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

Relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 AM.

Fog affected the movement of the trains headed towards north India.

Visibility was lowered due to moderate fog in many parts of the city. At 8.30 AM, the Palam station recorded a visibility of 400 metres while it was 800 metres at Safdarjung, the official said.

According to a railways official, 50 north-bound trains were running late while eight were rescheduled. Eighteen others were cancelled.

The MeT office predicted a clear sky for the rest of the day.

Maximum temperature is expected to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 6.4 degrees Celsius.