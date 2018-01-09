NEW DELHI: It was a cold and foggy morning here on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The Met has predicted a misty day ahead. Visibility stood at 400 metres and humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here were affected due to low visibility and at least seven flights were delayed.

The Railways had to cancel 22 trains while 45 were delayed and four rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

"The sky will remain clear during the day with shallow or moderate fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.