NEW DELHI: The sealing drive which is currently going on across Delhi markets reached the posh Khan Market in central Delhi on Monday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) which manages the Lutyen’s Zone, on the instructions of Supreme Court constituted monitoring committee. sealed terrace and rooftops of restaurants and salons in the market which had illegal constructions.

“We took the action on the directions of the monitoring committee the drive will be conducted in other markets under our jurisdiction. The NDMC has sealed nine establishments, till now” said V.K Gautam Director, Enforcement, NDMC.

The drive which is conducted on the recommendations of the Supreme Court appointed monitoring committee will continue for the next few days. A similar drive to seal the misuse of terrace or rooftops last year in February in Connaught Place after a series of collapse of buildings took place.

“We were not given any time or any prior notice regarding the sealing drive, this is a whimsical drive that the NDMC is doing , they have no reason to do this” said Sanjeev Mehra, President Khan Market Traders Association.

A team of around 12 officials comprising of engineers, architect from NDMC and Delhi police reached Khan Market in the afternoon and sealed portions like terrace and extra spaces which are supposed to free from any permanent structure.

“My terrace area was sealed, I do not understand why. Ours is a salon on the first and second floor but the notice given to me says ‘misuse of terrace’ but except water tanks and a generator we do not have any structure in the space. I am confused, will seek an appointment with the monitoring committee” said Vishal Sharma, owner of Affinity salon whose terrace was sealed in the drive at Khan Market.

The traders in the area our concerned about the necessary essentials like water tanks and air purifiers being out of bounds for them due to the sealing drive, added Mehra. Of the nine establishments , of which portions have been sealed are Geetanjali, Affinity , Aayna and Tony and Guy salons and restaurants like Khan Chacha, Smokey’s , Wok in the clouds.