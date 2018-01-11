NEW DELHI: The Delhi Directorate of the Income Tax Department on Thursday seized Rs. 20 Crore, including bullion and jewellery from a safe deposit vaults named U & I Vaults Limited that belonged to a Gutkha manufacturer.

“Delhi Directorate has made further seizure of 20 crores from U & I Vaults. It included 10.5 crore cash and remaining bullion and jewellery. The seizure belonged to a Gutka manufacturer and a builder,” IT sources confirmed here.

The total seizure from this vault now stands at Rs. 61 crore.

Earlier on January 5, Delhi Directorate of Income Tax had sealed some lockers in a private vault U & I Vaults in South Ex.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Directorate also seized bullion and cash of Rs. 26 crore from Gurgaon-based Jai Bharat Maruti (JBM) Group.