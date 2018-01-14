NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old girl was saved from drowning on Saturday after she accidentally fell into the Munak canal in Delhi's Bawana area.

The girl, Lakshmi Pal, was spotted by a CRPF jawan, who was on sentry duty at the force's camp in the area.

Constable Pramod Kumar immediately alerted other personnel and jumped into the canal to save her.

She was finally rescued with the help of head constable K D Sharma and Assistant Sub Inspector K C Meena.

Pal, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and now resides in Narelahas, has been admitted to Maharishi Balmiki Government hospital.

Last year, three people were rescued from the Munka Canal.