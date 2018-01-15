NEW DELHI: The three-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from today.

The session will continue till Wednesday.

During the session, the incumbent government of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs is expected to raise the issue of the sealing drive against illegal constructions and encroachments by business establishments in Chattarpur, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasunt Kunj and parts of north Delhi.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), might try to corner the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government for not clearing a proposal to notify 351 city roads for commercial and mixed land use.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Kejriwal, earlier this month decided to hold the session from January 15.

"The Cabinet has approved convening of the second part of the sixth Assembly session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from January 15 to January 17," an official statement read.