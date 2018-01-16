NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and BJP MLA Manjinder Sirsa were marshalled out of Delhi Assembly here on Tuesday.

Mishra was marshalled out after he came shouting to the well of the House towards the chair of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, despite repeated warnings from the Speaker.

Sirsa was marshalled out as he objected to the Speaker's decision of marshalling out Mishra.

"Sirsa tried to stop the marshals' way (while they were taking away Mishra). I'm forwarding this matter to the Privilege Committee," Goel said.