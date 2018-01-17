NEW DELHI: In the wake of a fire that broke out at a factory here in Udyog Nagar area, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dharam Pal Bharadwaj on Wednesday assured that the situation was under control.

“We got to know of the fire at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Around 27 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is under control,” Bharadwaj told ANI.

However, he further stated that the officers would need another three hours to clear out the factory, as many drums filled with thinner and other substances have to be moved out.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at a plastic commodity-making factory here in Udyog Nagar, following which nearly 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The officers managed to douse the flame, and no casualties were reported.

The reason for the fire, however, remains uncertain.