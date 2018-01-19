Indian presidential staff members walk surrounded by smog at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Associated Press)

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Friday.

The AQI in Delhi-NCR is hovering around 450- 550, which is considered to be ‘severe’.

The air quality of Punjabi Bagh was recorded to be highest with AQI 550 and the lowest was recorded at Dilshad Garden with AQI 192.

The air quality at RK Puram was recorded 516 which come under the ‘hazardous’ category.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the national capital is 12 degree Celsius.

Air quality in Delhi has been hovering between the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories but was not 'severe' since November 13.

The AQI level in the capital was recorded in the 'severe' zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13.