NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called for more powers to government hospitals to help them provide better health facilities.

"It will help these institutions in recruiting according to their needs and also purchasing commodities according to their requirements," said Kejriwal, after reviewing the functioning of government hospitals in a meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain, department officials and some MLAs, an official statement said.

Informed that the file related to more powers for hospitals has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said he will take the initiative in getting this file cleared and will talk to Baijal over the matter.

"The biggest impediment in hospitals is keeping the powers centralised by trying to run these institutions from the Delhi Secretariat, which is clear from the files related to hospitals remaining stuck there for months.

"The approval of this proposal will allow the Rogi Kalyan Samitis (Patient Welfare Committees) of different hospitals to conduct purchases upto Rs 75 lakh, whereas the current limit is merely Rs five lakh, he said.

He directed the RKS members to conduct inspections of their respective hospitals and find out the factual position about the status of diagnostic machines and requirements of hospitals.

Kejriwal also expressed unhappiness over "non-display/improper display of helpline number 1031 boards in hospitals premises".

This is the helpline number on which patients and their attendants can register their complaints and grievances about the government hospitals in the state.