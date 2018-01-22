NEW DELHI: The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) today alleged that a Delhi Police woman constable assaulted its vice president at a police station here after it staged a protest near Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl.

The students body alleged that the police lathi-charged the students who were protesting peacefully.

The students were taken to Tuglak Road Police Station and a woman constable dragged JNUSU vice president Simone Zoya Khan inside a room and beat her up, it alleged.

"A police constable locked the room from outside," the JNUSU said in a statement.

Efforts to reach Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi District) for his reaction did not fructify.

The JNUSU had announced a protest today near Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan against the rape and murder of an eight-year- old Kashmiri girl.

"We were taken from the protest site to Tuglak Road Police Station. Within the station premises, I was dragged inside a room and was punched on the face and beaten up," Khan alleged.

"We will file a complaint against the constable," she told PTI.