Fire broke out in a mattress godown in Delhi's Mundka. (ANI)

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in a godown in Mundka on Thursday. No casualty has been reported.

A waste godown caught fire at Mundka Swaran Park on Thursday morning. Thirty fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire. Two firemen have sustained minor injuries. Further details in this regard are awaited.

On January 20, 17 people were killed in a fire at a firecracker storage unit in Bawana area in New Delhi.

Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. A man and woman were also injured.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent the owner of the firecracker storage to five-day police custody.