A visual of the fire at Bawana's firecracker factory. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an associate owner of a plastics factory, where a major fire killed 17 persons last week.

Additional Sessions Judge Sukhvinder Kaur rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Lalit Goel, who is a partner of the plastics warehouse along with the owner Manoj Jain.

Jain, who was arrested on Saturday night, is in police custody till January 29.

As many as 17 people, including 10 women, were burnt to death or asphyxiated and 30 others injured in the fire in the plastics warehouse in west Delhi's Bawana on Saturday evening.