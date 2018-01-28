NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Transport Department is making efforts to convert its fitness test centre for vehicles at Burari into a fully automated facility, an official said.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the government for approval and work for upgrading the centre will begin after it, the Transport Department official said.

Currently, the fitness of smaller vehicles such as auto, taxi, rural transport vehicles is done manually at the Burari centre.

If the proposal sees the light of day, the centre will have five corridors equipped with sensors to test fitness of the vehicles, the official said.

The test centre, currently, sees around 300 vehicles for coming in for fitness checking.

The first automated fitness test centre in Delhi has been set up in Jhuljhuli for bigger vehicles that include buses and trucks.

Automation will improve the accuracy of the fitness test as various parameters such as brakes, clutches headlights, suspension among others will be checked and evaluated through machines and computers, the official said.