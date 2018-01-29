NEW DELHI: It was a cold, foggy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met Office said.

At least 10 trains were cancelled, 35 delayed and five were rescheduled, due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said.

"The sky is expected to be clear with dense fog in the morning and mist during the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent and visibility stood at 300 metres.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.