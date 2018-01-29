Newborn girl found dead in dustbin outside Delhi's Safdarjung hospital
Published: 29th January 2018

NEW DELHI: A newborn girl was today found dead in a dustbin near the mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.
A senior official said police received a PCR call regarding a newborn girl lying dead in a dustbin at the rear of the hospital's mortuary.
"According to a tag on the body, the baby was premature, weighed 1.42 kg and was born at 11:58 pm on January 27.
"During an inquiry, the father of the girl said his wife gave birth to a stillborn baby," the official said.
He told police that doctors handed over the baby to the father, who threw her into a dustbin near the mortuary of the hospital as he did not what to do.
"A probe into the matter is underway," he added.