NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Monday acquitted a man and his parents, involved in the 2012 death case of a sitting woman Councillor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Satyam Yadav and her daughter.

Yadav and her 18-month-old daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Nangloi in November 2012.

The victim's family accused her in-laws and husband of harassing her for dowry and also blamed them for the two deaths.

Yadav was a Councillor from Nangloi East of the Municipal Corporation.

A case was registered under the relevant Sections of dowry death and murder.