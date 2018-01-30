NEW DELHI: An eight-month-old baby, who was raped by her cousin, is stable after she underwent a surgery, police said here.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl at a hospital yesterday. In a series of tweets today, Maliwal expressed her anguish over the incident saying the "DCW has been raped".

She said that despite her repeated demands to punish rapists within six months, nothing has happened.

The girl underwent a surgery and was doing fine, the police said, adding that she will be discharged soon. Her parents are being counselled.

The baby was raped by her 28-year-old cousin in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place, following which he was arrested.

The accused confessed to raping the baby on Sunday under the influence of alcohol.

The girl's parents used to go out for work and leave their daughter in the custody of their sister-in-law. Since it was a Sunday, their sister-in-law's son was at home, he said.

When he saw that his mother was not around, the accused allegedly forced himself on the baby, police said.

The girl's mother, who works as a maid, returned home at around 12.30 pm. She saw blood stains on her daughter's clothes and informed her husband.