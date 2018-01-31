NEW DELHI: It was a misty Wednesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the Met Office said.

At least 22 trains were cancelled, 32 delayed and two rescheduled, due to fog in several parts of northern India, the official said.

"There was a moderate mist in the morning. The sky is expected to be clear with no rainfall," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84 per cent and visibility stood at 500 metres.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, five notch above the season's average while minimum temperature recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.