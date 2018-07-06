Home Cities Delhi

750MW Madhya Pradesh solar plant starts operations, to serve Delhi Metro

The Rewa Solar Power Project is among the largest single-site solar power plants in the world.

Published: 06th July 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

750 MW Rewa Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh for Delhi Metro. (Photo | Twitter@DelhiMetro_Rail)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The 750 MW Rewa Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, which is to supply power to the Delhi Metro, started operations from Friday, according to an announcement by the state-run Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL) -- and one of the biggest beneficiaries will be the Delhi Metro.

A statement issued here said the plant, spread over 1,590 acres and being operated by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd, "is among the largest single-site solar power plants in the world".

"This is the first project in the country supplying power to an inter-state open access customer -- Delhi Metro. This opens up an entirely new chapter in utilisation of renewable energy in the country, where large institutional open access consumers can start procuring it inexpensively," it said.

"State discoms will get 76 per cent of the power produced from the Rewa solar plant, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will benefit from the remaining 24 per cent. The project is estimated to meet up to 90 per cent of the day electricity demand from DMRC.

"The commissioning of this project will potentially result in a saving of Rs 4,600 crore to state discoms and Rs 1,400 crore to Delhi Metro over its project life," it added.

Commenting on the development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "The bidding for the project was conducted online for as long as the bidders were interested -- 33 hours without stop. The project made possible an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore in the state."

According to MPUVNL, the project would lead to avoiding 15.4 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide generation every year.

"The Rewa solar plant is India's first and till now the only solar project to get funding from the Clean Technology Fund available at a rate of 0.25 per cent for a 40-year period. It is also the first and the only solar park in India to get a concessional loan from the World Bank," it said.

The project is being developed by Mahindra Renewables, ACME Solar Holdings and Solengeri Power, who emerged as bid winners for the three project units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rewa Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh Rewa solar project Delhi Metro Delhi Metro power

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Loom Solar
    Great...Go Solar with Loom Solar
    4 months ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp