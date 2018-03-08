FARIDKOT: A large number of AAP workers today staged a sit-in in Faridkot against Additional Deputy Commissioner Keshav Hingonia, a day after the ADC and an Aam Aadmi Party legislator were involved in a verbal spat.

AAP state unit co-president Aman Arora accused Hingonia of disrespecting Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and said the party would raise the issue in the budget session of the Punjab Assembly, set to begin on March 20.

Arora said the AAP legislator only wanted to submit a memorandum to the ADC, but he allegedly misbehaved with him.

"An MLA is an elected representative of the people and must be respected," he said.

Sandhwan and Hingonia were involved in a verbal spat in the district yesterday, with the legislator accusing the officer of misbehaviour, but the ADC has denied the charge.

A purported video of the spat has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the officer could be seen asking Sandhwan to leave the office after telling him not to raise his voice.

The MLA had gone to Hingonia's office to submit a memorandum but the verbal spat started when Sandhwan raised the issue of alleged discrepancies in the payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA).