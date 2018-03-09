NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the bail plea of Jarwal who was arrested on February 20, a day after the alleged incident.

The court had earlier reserved the bail plea of the Deoli legislator and said that it was a very unfortunate situation where the state and the officers feel unsafe and are being threatened by each other.

The bail plea of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was also arrested in the case on February 21, is pending before the court.

A magisterial court had earlier denied bail to both of them, saying the matter cannot be treated in "a casual and routine manner" while dubbing them as "history-sheeters".

Jarwal had then moved a sessions court and was again denied the relief with the court saying the situation could not be more alarming when lawmakers do not respect the rule of law.