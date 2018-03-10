NEW DELHI: The AAP government today accused the BJP of hoodwinking traders by not bringing in an ordinance to end the sealing drive here.

It (sealing drive) was a conspiracy to collect money from Delhi businessmen, Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief spokesperson of the party's Delhi unit, alleged.

He alleged that the BJP leaders in Delhi were swindling crores of rupees from traders after civic bodies started the drive on the directions of Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee Bhardwaj alleged that the saffron party was hoodwinking traders by not bringing in an ordinance to end the sealing drive.

He said the issue would be addressed only after the BJP-led Centre brought in an ordinance.

Referring to a decision of the apex court, which stayed the amendments made by the DDA in Delhi Master Plan 2021 to give relief to the traders, the party chief Brijesh Goyal said, We are helpless after the SC rejected the amendments by the DDA that could have brought relief to the traders.

Due to the negligence of the central government, the people of Delhi and businessmen were in trouble, Goyal said.