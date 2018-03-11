NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has shifted its proposed automated driving test tracks at Surajmal Vihar and Hauz Khas to new locations due to lack of land availability and resistance by locals, a government official said.

The proposed facility at Surajmal Vihar will now be set up at DTC Terminal near Karkardooma Court, while the one at DTC Terminal, Hauz Khas, will come up at DTC Terminal, Lado Sarai.

A memorandum of understanding to set up automated driving test tracks at 12 locations was signed between the transport department of the Delhi government and the Maruti Suzuki Foundation in December last year.

"It was later reported that the driving test tracks are not feasible at Surajmal Vihar and DTC Terminal, Hauz Khas," an office order issued on March 6 by the transport department said.

The government official said the decision to shift the proposed tracks was taken due to lack of availability of land at Surajmal Vihar, while locals had protested against setting up of the automated driving test track at Hauz Khas.

Besides the two new locations, the tracks will come up at the transport department's 10 other facilities, including in Burari, Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Pratap Nagar, Loni Border, Rohini, Raja Garden and Shakoor Basti.

The tracks equipped with cameras and sensors will cost around Rs 1 crore each and will be spread, on an average, across one acre land.

At the time of signing of the MoU, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said the tracks would be ready in nine months.

The first one was expected to start operation at Saray Kale Khan soon, the official said.