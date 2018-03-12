NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash of refusing to accept files related to the annual Budget.

"It is extremely shocking that barely a few days ahead of the Delhi Budget, the Chief Secretary on Sunday refused to accept important files containing comments of the Chief Minister in preparation of the annual Budget speech," Kejriwal said in a statement here.

According to the Chief Minister the files related to fixing accountability in setting up of Mohalla and Polyclinics, the key health priority sectors of the Delhi government.

"This year, the Delhi government will introduce an innovative concept in Budget making. For most of the big projects, specific milestones and timelines will be presented before the Assembly to make the Delhi government more accountable to the Assembly," the statement said.