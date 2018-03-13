NEW DELHI: An absconding murder convict, who was also involved in snatching of Rs 5.25 crore, was arrested on Tuesday in west Delhi by Crime Branch officials, police said.

Accused Ranjeet Singh, 40, of Gautampuri area had absconded after securing bail after remaining in police custody till January 3 in a case registered against him.

"We received a tip-off about him on March 9, after which a trap was laid. He was arrested from Najafgarh and two cartridges and a sophisticated pistol were seized from him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shisham Singh said.

According to police, Ranjeet and his four accomplices had committed a robbery of Rs 5.25 crore in Defence Colony in 2012 and was involved in the killing of a car driver.

"In 1998, the accused formed a gang and was involved in 17 cases of robbery, extortion, snatchings and under the Arms Act," Singh added.