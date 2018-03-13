NEW DELHI: The CBI has failed to establish corruption charges against NBCC (India) Ltd CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal in the Rs 2,150 crore redevelopment project of ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan here, the state-owned construction firm said on Monday.

It said the allegations against Mittal were not corroborated during the probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which in late December had filed a case against him.

"During the vigilance review, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), NBCC, informed the Board of Directors that the CBI has filed charge sheet in the case and no charges have been established against Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD, NBCC, as during the investigation the allegations against him were not found corroborated," the NBCC said in a filing.

The Chief Vigilance Officer said this in its 457th Board Meeting on March 8.

In a separate filing, the NBCC informed that Mittal will hold additional charge of Director (Finance) till March or April 2018.

