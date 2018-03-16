NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man was killed and six others including two women and two children were injured after a fire broke out in a beauty parlour cum mobile recharge shop in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area this morning, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Harish Kumar, the owner of the shop in Shahdara's Maujpur area.

The injured persons were from his family and were identified as Amrita Devi (80), Sunil Kumar (47), Ghanshyam (30), Neha (28), Abhinav (12) and Anant (6), they added.

They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

A call was received at 5.45 am about the fire and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire was doused by 6.50 am.

The fire started on the ground floor that housed the shop and soon spread to the other floors where Kumar stayed with his family, police said.

The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet, though it was suspected that a short-circuit triggered the fire.