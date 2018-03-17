NEW DELHI: Two Indian men have been arrested from the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle pistol and air gun parts into the country.

The arrest and subsequent seizure happened in two separate cases.

In the first case, a 45-year-old man was intercepted by customs officials after his arrival from Bangkok yesterday.

A detailed search of his baggage and personal examination resulted in recovery of four RONI G1 pistol-carbine conversion units, one RONI B (Beretta) pistol-carbine conversion unit, holographic weapon sight, magnifier units, rail sling attachment and RONI instruction manual, a release issued by the customs said.

These parts can be assembled together to make a leather weapon, according to a senior customs official.

The accused was arrested and the gun parts were seized.

In the other case, an Indian man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle air gun parts.

The man was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai.

A detailed search of his baggage and personal examination resulted in the seizure of an air gun barrel, air gun trigger action of Carl Walther make, three gun mounted scope and butt stock (plastic), the statement said.

"The said parts can be converted into an air gun (5.5mm/0.22 bore)," it said.

The passenger, aged about 54 years and a native of Bhopal, has been arrested, the statement said.