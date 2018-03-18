AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan (L) and Prakash Jarwal (R) being produced at Tees Hazari Court in New Delhi (Express Photo | Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police today questioned AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash last month.

Khan and Jarwal were earlier arrested in connection with the case and were later granted bail.

A senior police officer said that the two MLAs had not been questioned before.

According to the police, two other legislators -- Madan Lal and Dinesh Mohaniya -- have been called for questioning next week.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta was also questioned earlier this week.

The role of the MLAs in the case is under investigation as they were present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, when the alleged assault took place on the night of February 19.

Khan arrived at the Civil Lines police station at 11 am and was questioned for close to two-and-a-half hours.

Jarwal arrived at the police station at 4 pm and was questioned for over three hours.

Last week, AAP MLAs Nitin Tyagi and Praveen Kumar were questioned in the matter.

AAP legislator Rajesh Rishi has also been questioned, while Sanjeev Jha was quizzed on Tuesday.

Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present during the meeting when Prakash was allegedly attacked.

Jain, who was also questioned in the case, resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief ministers residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk.

The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary has triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.